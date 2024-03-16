Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is reflecting on his time in Utah with the Jazz, ahead of a matchup between the two teams. Conley is returning to the city Saturday for a Timberwolves-Jazz game.
“I don’t think we understood just how special that time, that run was. It was frustrating we didn’t get it done but it was a heck of a ride when we were here.”
-Mike Conley reflecting on his time in Utah. Jazz planning a tribute video to Mike during pregame introductions. pic.twitter.com/htRxw6n0tV
— Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 16, 2024
Conley enters the game Saturday coming off one of his best performances of the year. The guard scored 23 points for the team in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 12. On the season, Conley is averaging 11 points per game, to go with six assists.
The guard played for the Jazz for four seasons, from 2019-23. He averaged double figures in scoring every year with the franchise, with a season-high 16 point per game season in 2020-21. The Jazz are mired in a 29-37 season this year, as Minnesota comes to town. The Timberwolves are third in the Western Conference, with a 45-21 overall record.
It is sure to be an emotional return for Conley, as the Jazz are going to show a video tribute to him during Saturday's game. Conley is a true veteran of the league, playing with the Memphis Grizzlies also in his career. The guard entered the NBA in 2007. He played his college basketball at Ohio State.
The Timberwolves and Jazz tip off Saturday at 9:30 Eastern. The teams also play Monday. Minnesota will be without Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Clark for Saturday's game, as both players are injured.