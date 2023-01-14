Following a 31-point night to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 121-116 win over the depleted Phoenix Suns, Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists a night through 43 games, not missing a single game amid Minnesota’s bouts with injuries. Those are definitely All-Star level numbers. But the fan sentiment towards the Timberwolves appears to have taken a turn for the worse amid their middling season.

This can be seen in the latest All-Star voting returns where Anthony Edwards, despite having the best season of his career thus far, is not even in the top 10 in voting among Western Conference guards. Even Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, and Austin Reaves (!) have amassed more votes than Edwards despite having decidedly worse seasons.

Nevertheless, Edwards has his sights set on more than an All-Star appearance despite maintaining strong belief in his worthiness.

“I feel like I’m an All-Star. But I guess a lot of people don’t so that’s cool. I ain’t trippin, man,” Edwards told reporters, per Sneaker Reporter via ClutchPoints Twitter. “I just want to get to the playoffs; I don’t really care… As long as we get there, that’s all I care about.”

Anthony Edwards can take solace in the fact that this isn’t the end of his All-Star candidacy. He could still get in on the reserves, should coaches in the Western Conference decide to vote Ant into the team. Alas, Edwards has plenty of competition, and it will be extremely difficult for him to get in.

With Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry more or less assured of their starting spots, Edwards will be competing against the likes of Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, and De’Aaron Fox, among others, to fill in the Western Conference reserve corps.

Moreover, it’s unclear how coaches would split the seven reserve spots among frontcourt and backcourt players. So in essence, Edwards is also competing against Lauri Markkanen, Zion Williamson, and perhaps even Paul George or Kawhi Leonard for a spot. It’s beginning to look like his best shot at making the team is by doing so as an injury replacement.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see Anthony Edwards have a bigger goal for himself than an individual pursuit. And with the Timberwolves still in the thick of the playoff hunt, Edwards’ mindset will go a long way towards the Timberwolves’ quest to achieving that goal.