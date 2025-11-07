The Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup group stage play, and their star player is on the injury report. Anthony Edwards has had a right hamstring strain for the past few weeks, and it seems as if the Timberwolves are trying to be cautious with the injury. He returned earlier this week to play against the New York Knicks and finished with 15 points, 2 rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes.

Edwards looked like he could move well on the floor, and the hope is that he can continue to find his groove on the court as he missed four games with the strain.

Anthony Edwards' injury report vs. Jazz

Edwards is listed as questionable against the Jazz, and it could be 50/50 if he plays or not. The fact that he played against the Knicks should mean there is a good chance he suits up, but it's not certain how he felt a day or so after the game. Right after the game, Edwards admitted that this injury felt different than others that he's had in his career.

“A little bit, because you don't want to move too fast, go out there and try to do too much,” Edwards said via ESPN's Tim Bontemps. “But I felt great tonight. I was ready to ball out tonight. Basketball gods had other intentions.”

Head coach Chris Finch gave an assessment of how Edwards played in his first game back.

“It was a rough game back,” Finch said. “It's always going to be a tough game when you've been out. I thought he did the best he could. It's always going to be a tough one. It's a tough team to play.”

As Edwards keeps playing, he should be able to get more comfortable and back to himself. It's what the Timberwolves are going to need if they want to be successful early this season.