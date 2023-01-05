By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Anthony Edwards isn’t quite yet on a superstar level, but he should reach that tier sooner than later. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard is still just 21 and playing in only his third season in the NBA, and if you ask his teammate, veteran guard Austin Rivers, Edwards is the present and future alpha of the Minnesota franchise, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Austin Rivers on Anthony Edwards: “He’s six years away (from his prime) and he’s already this good. Franchise player. He’s the guy here. There’s no doubt about it.”

Anthony Edwards did look like a franchise player for the Timberwolves Wednesday night, as he led his team to a 113-106 victory at home over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Edwards led the Timberwolves with a game-high 32 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes of action. He has been stepping up this season, especially in light of the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns due to an injury. Over the last five games, Anthony Edwards has averaged 29.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

The Timberwolves have now won two games in a row following a brutal streak that saw them lose six straight contests to end 2022.

The goal for Anthony Edwards is to lead the Timberwolves to a championship, which may look like a remote possibility at the moment, but once he reaches the point that Rivers mentioned, Minnesota could — and should — be a perennial title contender in the NBA.

After beating the Trail Blazers, the Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.