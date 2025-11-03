The Minnesota Timberwolves received a glimmer of hope regarding their franchise cornerstone. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, “Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been cleared for contact basketball activities. His game availability will remain as out as he continues to progress through his return-to-play rehab program.”

While that’s a positive development, the Timberwolves confirmed that Edwards will remain sidelined for now as he works his way back from a hamstring strain that has already forced him to miss multiple games. His absence has created a noticeable void for Minnesota, which continues to battle through the grueling Western Conference without its top scorer and emotional leader.

Edwards’ durability has been one of his defining traits since entering the league in 2020. The 24-year-old guard has never played fewer than 72 games in a season and has rarely missed extended time. In fact, the longest stretch of consecutive absences in his career has been six games, a mark that could soon be surpassed if his recovery takes longer than expected.

Anthony Edwards returning (hopefully) soon 🥹 Getting in some runs, and shots at shootaround today ahead of the Wolves games against Brooklyn (via: @ChristopherHine) pic.twitter.com/IxJISWgsE0 — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) November 3, 2025

The Timberwolves have tried to stay afloat behind Julius Randle's scoring and Rudy Gobert’s defensive presence. Still, without Edwards’ dynamic shot creation and intensity, the offense has lacked its usual spark. Minnesota’s depth has been tested, with players like Jaden McDaniels and Donte DiVincenzo taking on expanded roles in his absence.

Article Continues Below

The team continues to be cautious with its young superstar, opting not to rush him back prematurely and risk a setback. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, especially for explosive athletes like Edwards who rely heavily on burst, acceleration, and vertical lift.

The medical staff will want him to be fully confident in his movement before he returns to the lineup.

For now, Timberwolves fans can take comfort in knowing Edwards is trending in the right direction. Being cleared for contact signals that his recovery is entering its final stages, even if there’s no firm timetable for his official return.

Minnesota will hope his rehab continues smoothly, as a healthy Anthony Edwards is essential to their playoff ambitions in a competitive Western Conference.