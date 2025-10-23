Things started well in Oregon as the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards led his team to a 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Significantly, Edwards led the way with 41 points and seven rebounds while shooting 14 for 28 from the floor. Edwards explained the difference between now and earlier in his career and the preparation for the NBA season.

“The last five years, I've tried to use the first 10 games to get in shape. This year, I was like I'm going to use this summer to get in shape. That was the difference,” Edwards stated, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Edwards hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:14 left in the game to give the Wolves the lead for good. After preventing the Blazers from tying it, the Wolves were able to get a tip-in dunk from Rudy Gobert to get a two-score lead. After the Blazers responded with a bucket, Edwards officially sealed this game with a step-back jumper with seven seconds left.

Edwards was questionable to play against the Blazers due to back spasms. However, he fought through the pain and played a pivotal role in leading the Wolves to a hard-fought road victory over a divisional rival. Edwards took another step forward last season, putting up career-high averages of 27.6 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Along with Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, Edwards is at the heart of this team.

It's been mostly good times for the Wolves since they drafted Edwards, and they have become a regular playoff contender. Now, the focus is on building on what they did last season and advancing further into the playoffs. Edwards managed to play through the back spasms, but it is something the team will monitor.

Edwards put on a show and was the best player on the court in the Timberwolves opener. Now, he will lead the team to their next destination, as they head to Southern California to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.