The Minnesota Timberwolves, like many other teams in the NBA at the start of this season, have had to contend with considerable injuries. The most concerning came in the form of Anthony Edwards, who injured his right hamstring three minutes into the 114-110 win against the Indiana Pacers on October 27.

The Timberwolves have since responded with two losses and a win against the Charlotte Hornets, although there may now be an encouraging update regarding Edwards’ return.

“He will get re-evaluated tomorrow, but likely still a week away or so,” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski wrote in response to a fan query on X.

Edwards’ injury followed a season-opening stretch in which Edwards scored 41 and 31 points in back-to-back games and was producing elite shooting splits. Initial reports described the issue as hamstring tightness before team testing confirmed a right hamstring strain. In three games this season thus far, Edwards has averaged 25.7 points, four rebounds and two assists while going at over 60% overall from the field.

In his absence, the 38-year-old Mike Conley has stepped in to start games. Further, the likes of Donte DiVincenzo, Bones Hyland, Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. have all enjoyed bigger minutes.

However, Edwards’ impact is not limited to scoring alone. He is the Timberwolves leader both on and off the court and continues to be their primary scorer and creator.

Regardless, Minnesota’s struggles in the absence of Edwards remain concerning to say the least. They have had a clean bill of health apart from their talisman, but have still struggled on the offensive end consistently in his absence.

Edwards’ ability on the transition gives them a major outlet that helps especially in high-pressure situations, and fans will be hoping he can return without further delay. As things stand, ANT looks set to play against the Sacramento Kings on November 10, although further updates may change proceedings.