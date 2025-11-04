The Minnesota Timberwolves have been trying to navigate the last few games without superstar Anthony Edwards in the lineup due to a hamstring injury. Minnesota currently sits with a record of 4-3 after Monday evening's road win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Up next for the Timberwolves is a road game against the New York Knicks, and recently, head coach Chris Finch got 100% real on Edwards' recovery process ahead of that matchup.

“Anthony Edwards practiced today with the Timberwolves. Chris Finch said he ‘is progressing well' from the hamstring injury. When asked if he could play tomorrow vs the Knicks, Finch said ‘I wouldn’t be able to say at this stage. I have no idea.' That wasn’t a no,” reported Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Krawcynski also noted that “I’m sure Anthony Edwards and the Wolves medical and athletic training staff will take time to see how his body responds to these workouts. But, barring a setback, his return appears imminent.”

The Timberwolves would certainly love to have their best player back out on the court in what will be another return for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Madison Square Garden to face their former team.

An interesting spot for the Timberwolves

Overall, most pundits expect the Minnesota Timberwolves to once again be in the upper echelon of teams in the Western Conference following their two straight trips to the conference finals in 2024 and 2025.

However, it remains to be seen how the Timberwolves will get over that hump in 2025-26, as both conference finals series have been largely uncompetitive. While the Timberwolves locked up some key pieces on new contracts this offseason, they also watched Nickeil Alexander-Walker walk out the door in free agency, and didn't add much new talent to the roster.

The Timberwolves have also seen alarming regression from Rudy Gobert so far to open up this season.

In any case, the Knicks and Timberwolves are slated to tip off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.