With the dust settling on free agency, with the biggest names already latching on with their teams for the 2024-25 season, the focus of many is shifting towards Team USA's goal of redemption after failing to finish with a medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, marking the second straight time in the competition that they finished outside the top three. In particular, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (along with Tyrese Haliburton) is looking to avenge their fourth-place finish in the Philippines with a resounding effort in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Edwards, however, turned heads for one remark he made regarding being the number one option for Team USA; the Timberwolves star said that he feels like he's still the top dog and that more established stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, among others, have to “fit in” around him. As we all know Edwards is a showman who exudes confidence with every word that he says, so these remarks of his aren't all that surprising or new.

But deep down, Anthony Edwards is a committed winner who will do whatever it takes to reach his goals — of winning an Olympic gold and of winning a championship for the Timberwolves — while disregarding all the outside noise.

“[Being called the best American player]'s not something that I shoot for. I'm just trying to win with Minnesota. I don’t really care about that other stuff,” Edwards said in an interview with Yahoo Sports. “It'd be cool to get an opportunity like that. I'm not really striving for it. I'm chillin'. If it happens, it happens. I just want to win with Minnesota.”

Indeed, Anthony Edwards is looking at things from the right perspective. If Edwards continues to focus on achieving team success with the Timberwolves, perhaps leading them to their first NBA Finals appearance or even their first NBA championship, then it won't be long before he emerges as Team USA's best player. But he has a long way to go in that respect, especially when Team USA's more established superstars still have a lot of gas left in the tank and they wouldn't relinquish their thrones easily.

Can Anthony Edwards lead the Timberwolves to the promised land?

It is a bit funny how far Anthony Edwards has come; from someone fans perceived to be lacking in passion for basketball due to his comments during the night of the 2020 NBA Draft, he has now become one of the game's most beloved players. His joy and passion for the game seeps through whenever he is on the court, and he backs up his confidence and swagger with some of the most jaw-dropping feats of athleticism and bonkers shot-making ability in the entire association.

The Timberwolves have given Edwards the keys to the team; the question now is just how far can Edwards lead the historically mediocre franchise that is the Timberwolves? The 2023-24 season showed that the Timberwolves can make it deep into the playoffs with him leading the way, but can he reach the next level that is required of him to get Minnesota over the hump?

Perhaps a few more improvements to his playmaking and shot-selection could go a long way towards a potential leap from being an All-NBA-caliber player to becoming a legitimate MVP candidate.

Team USA, the favorites for gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics

The disappointment of Team USA's showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup will live long in the memory; Anthony Edwards was the team's number one option in Manila, but they fell way short of their lofty expectations. But now, Edwards should settle in as more of a support player for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

Barring an unforeseen turn of events, the likely starters for Team USA will be Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid, with, perhaps, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, and Edwards as candidates to fill the role of fifth starter.

Edwards could be the favorite to fill the role; as seen in the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves star can be one of the most stifling defenders in the association, and he is a ferocious force on the glass as well. He won't be carrying a huge offensive burden, which should pave the way for him to showcase the other facets of his game.

A fastbreak involving Edwards and James will be a sight to behold. Imagine the Timberwolves star celebrating as soon as Curry catches the ball from deep. Edwards and Durant have a strong level of respect for one another as well.