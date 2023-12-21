After Joel Embiid scored 51 points to beat the Timberwolves, Edwards gave props to the Sixers star.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gives high praise to the Philadelphia 76ers' face of the franchise in Joel Embiid after the two teams faced off Wednesday night. Edwards was asked about Embiid because the big-man scored 51 points, collected 12 rebounds, and got the win over the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

When the question was brought up from the media, the 22-year old scorer first brought up his brother who texted him after the game that “he's never seen anything like it.” He even expressed that he does not know how the Sixers lose a game if Embiid plays.

“He's unstoppable, man. I don't see how they lose a game, honestly,” Edwards said. “Besides all the fouls, I don't like him getting all that but, he just comes, handles his business & get the f*ck on… I love to see him play, he's special.”

"He's unstoppable, man. I don't see how they lose a game, honestly… Besides all the fouls, I don't like him getting all that but, he just comes, handles his business & get the f*ck on… He's special." Anthony Edwards on Joel Embiid 🗣️pic.twitter.com/jzIVxZZbhM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

Edwards was so impressed with Embiid that he mentioned that he doesn't like talking about this topic since his team did lose, but had to acknowledge that he “loves the game of basketball and watching him play.” But as the previous quote said, he is not a fan of Embiid always drawing fouls, but can't deny the multitude of talent the Sixer has.

On the season, Embiid is averaging 35.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, which puts him at the top of the conversation for MVP consideration. As for Edwards, he is also enjoying an exceptional season as he's averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Even with the loss, the Timberwolves are 20-6 to start their excellent season so far. Their next test for Minnesota will be a tail-end of the back-to-back as they face the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James.