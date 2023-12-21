The Lakers and Timberwolves begin their season series tonight.

We're set to bring you yet another prediction and pick for this stacked NBA slate as we head over to the Western Conference for our next matchup. The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) will visit the conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) as both teams hope to bounce back after losses. Check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings and they've seen some dips in their production following the NBA In-Season Tournament. While they saw some success over the last two weeks, they'll come into this one riding a three-game losing streak hoping to make a statement against the West's best.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently the best team in the Western Conference and they've gone 8-2 over their last 10 games. They rode a three-game winning streak into their most recent game, but fell 113-127 against the Philadelphia 76ers. They're happy to be back at home where they enjoy an 11-1 record, ready to take advantage of the visiting Lakers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Timberwolves Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +6.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers seem to be feeling the fatigue of their In-Season tournament run and we've seen a similar story with the Indiana Pacers. It's clear that the tournament did a lot for the Lakers in terms of experience and building team chemistry, but the intense games and meaningful situations took a toll on them this early into the season. During their last loss to the Chicago Bulls, Anthony Davis exited the contest after rolling his ankle. They're unsure whether he'll play here, but the Lakers need to get their squad fully healthy and together again. Without the entire unit playing minutes together, they'll fail to sustain any sort of identity heading into the playoff chase.

The Lakers haven't looked like themselves since dropping their game to the San Antonio Spurs, breaking their losing streak and sparking one for the Laker in return. Both LeBron James and Davis have been doing everything to help this team win, but they're only competitive when other players are able to step up and make contributions. With the bulk of the season coming, there's no doubt we'll see LeBron sidelined a number of times while he nurses ailments and recovers his body – the Lakers will need to find answers and have role players step into more prominent roles. Only then can they break out of this slump and compete with a team like the Timberwolves.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves have been an entirely different story as they've been the model for consistency in the West. Anthony Edwards continues to emerge as an MVP-caliber player and he's going to be running things in the West for the unforeseeable future. The pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert down low has made them one of the best defensive teams in the league. Mike Conley has also been a great addition for them as he plays a huge role in locking the perimeter down on defense. They have yet to lose back-to-back games this season and with an 11-1 record, they'll be solid favorites to get this bounce-back win at home.

The Timberwolves can win this game if they're aggressive in attacking the rim and can get to the line for free attempts. We've seen the Lakers struggle with physical teams on defense and the Timberwolves are no different – look for Rudy Gobert to have a big game as he averages over 12 boards per game and will make an impact in the shot-blocking department. The Timberwolves have been able to open games up heading into the fourth quarter, so expect them to hold onto a lead if they can find it early in this one.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Neither team has submitted their injury report just yet, so it's unclear whether players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be suiting up for this one. With the betting spread rather close, indications could be that they'll both play, making this a much closer contest. However, the Lakers have been struggling to find scoring outside of their superstars and they'll need reinforcements to keep up with the Timberwolves.

Ultimately, I think this Minnesota team will be too much for Los Angeles down the stretch and their defense should be enough to wear-out Anthony Davis, who probably won't be 100% healthy even if he does play. For our prediction, let's roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover the spread at home.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -6.5 (-110)