Anthony Edwards is HIM for the Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the best surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season so far. While they're talented, not many prior to the campaign thought that the T'wolves would be sitting atop the standings in the Western Conference at this point of the year. A lot of Minnesota's success certainly has a lot to do with the continuing maturity of star shooting guard Anthony Edwards, whose teammates have taken notice of his transformation.

Take for example Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, who recently appeared on the Run Your Race podcast and shared his thoughts on Edwards becoming a leader for the team.

Theo Pinson: "[Anthony Edwards] is a monster… Does he lead by example or is he vocal?" Naz Reid: "Both. He literally takes over… I watched this from the beginning… It's crazy." Naz on Ant's growth from eating Popeye's at the interviews to becoming a leader for the… pic.twitter.com/CCsb9xkXgB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2023

It can also be remembered that back in the 2022-23 NBA season, Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns talked about how he believes Anthony Edwards' obsession with Popeye's was partly to blame for some of the two-guard's struggles.

“Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything. That’ll be on me. I know you all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeye’s and all that s***. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes,” Town said at that time (via NBC Sports).

Edwards has come a long way from that. The former No. 1 overall pick is currently leading the Timberwolves with 24.6 points per game to go with averages of 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also showing his prowess on the other side of the floor, as he's pacing his team with 1.4 steals per outing.