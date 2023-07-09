The 2020 NBA Draft class was often criticized as a “weak” one. While the class has a few high-profile busts, it has also produced stars such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey and Desmond Bane. The Timberwolves youngster remembers the critics of the draft class and now believes his draft class is up there with the best of them.

“They was saying we was gonna be a bust draft class but from the looks of things, we pretty good… I'm thinking we're one of the best draft classes for a while.”

There was some merit to the “bust” narrative heaped on this 2020 NBA Draft class by fans and draft analysts, but Edwards and some of the other young stars are doing their best to prove them wrong. Calling it the “best for a while” might be a bit much, but the Timberwolves stud is very confident and outspoken about his abilities.

Plus, some in this draft class are still developing and could add to the list of players who have already blossomed into star talents. Edwards is a rare case of a player living up to his potential immediately. Often, though, it takes maybe five or so years before we can properly assess a player's value.

The Timberwolves are pretty happy with the players they took in the 2020 NBA Draft. We've already talked about Edwards: he's a perennial All-Star candidate who has been incredible on and off the court. He should be the franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future (and the Timberwolves certainly think so, too). In addition, Jaden McDaniels (their second first-round pick) is slowly developing into a solid role player in the league.