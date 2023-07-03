Anthony Edwards is getting paid. The Minnesota Timberwolves franchise cornerstone has received a five-year rookie max deal worth up to $260 million, as reported Monday by Woj. After the news dropped, Ant expressed his excitement to stay in Minny for the long run:

“I'm humbled, appreciative and excited to remain in Minnesota as a part of this incredible Timberwolves organization. It's amazing to see where hard work can take you.”

Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has developed into the star that the Timberwolves hoped for, although it hasn't translated into playoff success quite yet. In 2022-23, he averaged career-highs across the board of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 36.9% shooting from three-point land. That earned the guard his very first All-Star appearance but it does feel like many more are coming down the line.

With Anthony Edwards locked up, it's time for the Timberwolves to find the necessary core around him to succeed. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert didn't exactly find a ton of chemistry last year, but KAT did miss a lot of time due to injury.

Minnesota just snuck into the playoffs through the play-in and eventually lost in the first round in five games to Nikola Jokic and the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Edwards definitely did his part in that series though, scoring 31 PPG while also averaging five rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Through his first three NBA seasons, the former Georgia Bulldog has averaged 21.8 points and based on last year, the best is yet to come from the youngster.