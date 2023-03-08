Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has no mercy on the basketball court. Just ask new Philadelphia 76ers big man Jalen McDaniels.

On Tuesday late in the first quarter of the Timberwolves-Sixers game at Target Center, Edwards muscled his way to the rim and put McDaniels on the wrong end of a poster. Ant-Man couldn’t help but flex after the dunk, and for good reason.

Check out yourself how Edwards pulled off the tough finish and got the foul for a freebie:

ANTHONY EDWARDS TWO-HANDED POSTER SLAM 💪 pic.twitter.com/KHn0RGgjvi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

The Timberwolves’ bench couldn’t believe what Anthony Edwards just did, and the rest of NBA Twitter clearly had the same sentiments. After seeing Edwards’ epic dunk, several fans took to the social media platform to share their reactions.

“Literally floated in air, crazy,” one fan wrote.

“Damn why he gotta do his teammates brother like that,” another one said in reference to Timberwolves’ big Jaden McDaniels, who is the brother of Jalen.

“When Anthony Edwards is done with his career, he would have put almost everyone in the NBA on a poster,” another supporter said.

A fourth Twitter user added, “Damn that was absolutely filthy.”

It was definitely an epic dunk worthy to be in Edwards’ highlight reel. Just how many players in the NBA can finish a dunk in such situation? The Timberwolves youngster showed not only his athleticism but also his strength to finish in the rim.

But hey, props to McDaniels for taking it well despite how embarrassing it is.