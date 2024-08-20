Anthony Edwards is on a steady climb to becoming one of the NBA's top stars. He recently shared some advice on how to pursue greatness during an interview with Wall Street Journal.

“Keep the main thing the main thing,” Edwards said. “A lot of people get somewhere and lose sight of the reason they got all this fame or money. I just want to keep getting better at basketball.”

Edwards is about to enter his fifth season in the league and has already achieved so much. He's a two-time NBA All-Star, has one All-NBA team selection, and recently won his first Olympic gold medal. While his accolades may seem to be underwhelming compared to other stars, the good news is he's only 23 years old. Edwards still has over a decade to stamp his mark on the league.

Anthony Edwards' evolution

Since joining the NBA in the 2020-21 season, Anthony Edwards quickly made his mark on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished as the Rookie of the Year runner-up, averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Those impressive stats from a rookie clearly signaled Edwards’ potential to become one of the league’s brightest stars.

Indeed, in just two seasons, Edwards became an All-Star, and the Timberwolves increasingly leaned on him. It’s fair to say that Minnesota’s resurgence can be credited to the presence of the Ant-Man. In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals, marking their first appearance since 2004 and only their second in franchise history.

It's worth noting that Minnesota's first Conference Finals appearance was thanks to the efforts of Kevin Garnett who was the league's reigning MVP at the time. With that in mind, for Edwards to replicate such an impact slightly signifies that he too has what it takes to take it to the next level. Looking at his numbers from last season, he averaged a career-high 25.9 points and 5.1 assists. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

While his numbers may seem lower compared to the recent MVP contenders in the league, his stats are nothing short of remarkable. It's also because of his efforts that the Timberwolves secured the third seed in the Western Conference last season.

With all that said, there's nowhere else to go but up for Edwards. Especially now that he's coming from an Olympic gold medal win, he has all the momentum and motivation heading into the 2024-25 season.