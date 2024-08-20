Karl-Anthony Towns recently opened up about his feelings towards Anthony Edwards on Paul Geroge's podcast. Towns and Edwards have been teammates in the Minnesota Timberwolves for four seasons. They are approaching their fifth season in the 2024-25 campaign. While they have seemingly coexisted throughout the time they played together, some can't help but wonder how Towns feels about Edwards now being the main star of the Timberwolves.

Towns set the record straight by saying that he is the biggest Edwards fan. The Timberwolves big man finds it weird why the media makes it seem like he doesn't want his teammate to succeed. Towns also mentioned that he sees Edwards as his little brother. With that said, the big man wants to see his teammate grow and become the face of the NBA.

“I feel it's weird the media try to make it seem like I don't want [Anthony Edwards] to succeed,” Towns said. “I'm the biggest Ant cheerleader I can be, biggest fan. I want to see him win. I want to see him grow to be the face of the NBA. … We just want to see each other win like big bro lil bro. I want to see him win more than even me.”

Is Anthony Edwards a bigger star?

Since his arrival in the NBA in the 2020-21 season, Anthony Edwards immediately made an impact on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished in second place for the Rookie of the Year award averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Those kinds of numbers from a rookie were a clear indication that Edwards had the potential to become one of the brightest stars in the league.

True enough in only two seasons Edwards became an All-Star and the Timberwolves started relying on him more than Karl-Anthony Towns. This led to speculations that Towns was getting jealous of Edwards' rise. Despite these assumptions, it's safe to argue that Minnesota found success again due to the presence of the Ant-Man.

In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Timberwolves made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. This was their first Conference Finals appearance since 2004 and their second overall appearance. This means that throughout Towns' era as the main star in Minnesota, he was never able to carry the team on his own. Nevertheless, the big man played a pivotal role in supporting the new face that runs the place.

With all that said, we can argue that Edwards has truly become the bigger star over Towns. Given the higher usage rating, better statistics, and overall impact on the team, it's clear that the young guard has budded into a bright star.