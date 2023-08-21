Minnesota Timberwolves fans have to be hyped about Anthony Edwards dominating for Team USA in preparation for the FIBA World Cup. Stephen A Smith is hopping aboard the hype train, claiming that Anthony Edwards is on the trajectory of becoming a face of the NBA, reports ESPN's First Take.

“He's got a bright future, he just a signed a $200 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves and he absolutely, positively deserves it…he wants to ball, he feels an obligation to go out there and live up to the marquee…if he develops a consistent jump shot, Anthony Edwards is going to be a superstar in this game.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Stephen A Smith does not mince any words when claiming that Anthony Edwards has the potential to become an NBA superstar. Smith believes that Edwards just has to develop more consistency with his jump shot and he will propel himself into the upper echelon of the NBA elite.

This is extremely high praise from Smith that Timberwolves fans will undoubtedly agree with. Edwards current run with Team USA is showing the world much of what Timberwolves fans have believed ever since Minnesota drafted him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Stay tuned into Team USA and the upcoming FIBA World Cup to catch a glimpse of Anthony Edwards on the global stage. Stephen A Smith and Timberwolves fans will certainly be tuned in and expecting big things from the young phenom as he establishes himself amongst the top players across the NBA and the world.