Anthony Edwards draw some major criticism during the offseason after he revealed his love affair with Popeyes chicken. None other than Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns turned out to be one of Edwards’ most outspoken critics as KAT called out Edwards for his affinity for fast food.

Edwards is at it again now. This time around, however, he’s made a shocking confession about just how much he loves Hot Cheetos. Apparently, the 21-year-old consumes more than 20 bags of Hot Cheetos every single week:

“I’ve been eating them since I was probably like five years old,” Edwards said. “I prefer these over any chips in the world. Probably eat like three a day. If you do the math, is that 21 bags (a week)? Yeah, I eat that many. Probably more, depending on how long my day is.”

"I've been eating them since I was probably like 5 years old. I prefer these over any chips in the world. Probably eat like 3 a day." Anthony Edwards on eating 21 bags of Hot Cheetos Fries a week 🥵pic.twitter.com/cqXG3PCe4t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

I don’t think he was kidding here. You also have to note that Edwards was speaking in the present tense which likely means that his obsession with Hot Cheetos prevails to this very day.

Last summer, Towns admitted that he wasn’t happy about Anthony Edwards’ eating habits. KAT said that he would take it upon himself to guide his Timberwolves teammate toward achieving a healthier lifestyle given how they’re “high-level athletes.”

Edwards may have already dropped his Popeyes habit, but it is clear that his addiction to Hot Cheetos is something that he has yet to forgo. Towns will probably want to have a long and serious conversation (again) with Edwards about this latest confession.