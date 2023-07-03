The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to stay in playoff contention with their core of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert. General manager Tim Connelly has been making moves to ensure that they are on their way to contend for a Larry O'Brien trophy come next summer. NBA Free Agency was one of the ways they did this and they re-signed Luka Garza.

Tim Connelly and the Timberwolves had $15.3 million in cap space such that they could make a splash in NBA Free Agency. Their latest re-signing saw them acquire National Player of the Year Luka Garza, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Luka Garza has been significantly improving on his three-level scoring. His latest stint with the Timberwolves only allowed him to see the floor for 28 games in 8.7 minutes. He made the most out of it as he notched 6.5 points per game on a highly-efficient 54.3% shooting percentage from the field. This is a huge leap to his 2021-22 season efficiency which was just at 35.9%.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns get a highly-improving floor spacer with his return. Luka Garza knocked down 35.9% of his shots from beyond the arc. He only averaged 32.7% from three-point range in the previous season. The Timberwolves organization has been molding him to be one of the better spot-up threats in the league.

The offseason and free agency is still long. Tim Connelly still has some cap left to make a big splash. Who would you like the Timberwolves to sign in pursuit of their first championship in franchise history?