Nickeil Alexander-Walker is staying in the Twin Cities after reaching a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to reports, Alexander-Walker agreed to a contract worth $9 million, per team insider Dane Moore. It came after the Timberwolves decided not to extend him a qualifying offer on Thursday worth over $7 million.

NAW became an unrestricted free agent as a result of Minnesota's decision, though it seems the two sides never had plans to part ways and were simply looking to work on a deal that's friendly for both of them.

With Alexander-Walker back, he is expected to have an improved role for the team, especially after his significant showing during the 2022-23 NBA playoffs.

Aside from NAW, the Timberwolves also signed Shake Milton on a two-year, $10 million deal, as well as Troy Brown on a two-year, $8 million contract. Both deals have a team option in Year 2.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker a key piece for Timberwolves?

Nickeil Alexander-Walker arrived in Minnesota last February as part of the massive eight-player deal that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers. Aside from the 24-year-old guard, the Timberwolves also acquired Mike Conley and three second-round picks in the said deal.

The youngster, however, has since proven that he's more than just a throw-in on the said transaction. He averaged just 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from deep in 21 games with Minnesota. But in the postseason, he upped those numbers to 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from deep.

Even Anthony Edwards had high praises for him during their playoff run that ended in the first round.

The Timberwolves definitely liked NAW, and the young guard now gets a chance to continue his growth and development in a team that fits him.