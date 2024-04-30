The Minnesota Timberwolves just got done finishing off a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns and now the cool, calm and collected side of Wolves star Anthony Edwards is becoming even more known to the masses. Edwards released a calculated three-word message that may have revealed his true feelings on polishing off Kevin Durant's high profile squad with such relative ease.
The message came amid a hype video of Karl-Anthony Towns that will have Timberwolves fans feeling psyched for the teams' showdown. A surgery for Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch has suddenly complicated the Nuggets series in an even more profound way.
Suns fans won't like the bravado showed by Edwards recently, but Timberwolves fans probably will feel the exact opposite way.
Edwards' Three-Word Message
Edwards shared the message on X and it has been viewed over 350,000 times since its release. It includes photos of the series from a heavily Timberwolves-slanted angle and is a powerful message from a player becoming more confident by the week.
PHX was fun pic.twitter.com/e9BDnLoK7l
— Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) April 30, 2024
“Lock in twin, 12 more,” one fan said on X as a response.
Other fans included clips of Edwards celebrating during the outcome of a recent game.
This was crazy ngl pic.twitter.com/nMYfYuKdro
— Wyne Grtzky™ (@highimwayne) April 30, 2024
Edwards' polished, ultra-athletic and high-octane yet under control playing style had fans contemplating what the Wolves could become in the near future.
We saw ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZIoJQaAHk1
— Wolves After Dark (@WolvesAfterDark) April 30, 2024
Timberwolves, Nuggets Ready For Battle
The Timberwolves and defending champion Nuggets are set to battle it out this weekend on Saturday, May 4 in Denver. The Nuggets are the two seed and Edwards and Chris Finch's team is the three seed.
The Nuggets' home court advantage came be tough to overcome considering the high altitude and the Nuggets' youth and experience at multiple positions. The Timberwolves' matchup with the Suns was billed as “young vs. old,” an assertion based largely on Suns star Kevin Durant's relatively old age.
For the Timberwolves to knock off the defending champs, one thing's for sure: it's going to take an even better effort than the one they showed against the Suns, and Edwards will have to continue his dominant play, which could be tougher against a talented Denver backcourt.
Edwards' confidence borders on cockiness. He will meet his match in Jamal Murray, the Nuggets guard who nailed two game winners with a high degree of difficulty this past week. Expect must-see TV, as well as plenty of one-liners from Edwards throughout the series, especially if the Timberwolves continue their winning ways.