Among the noteworthy moves in the 2024 NBA Draft were the Atlanta Hawks selecting Zaccharie Risacher, Houston Rockets picking up Reed Sheppard from Kentucky, the San Antonio Spurs selecting UConn's Stephon Castle, and the LA Lakers choosing Bronny James with the 55th pick. However, the acquisition of Kentucky's Rob Dillingham by the Minnesota Timberwolves stood out the most for NBA veteran Draymond Green.

During a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the veteran forward remarked that Dillingham is a highly talented player, suggesting that certain top draft teams may have been cautious because of his distinctive playing style.

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the draft according to Draymond Green

“Who won the draft to me? Was the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Green said.

The Timberwolves identified a pressing need to strengthen their backup shooting guard position this summer and acted accordingly by acquiring Dillingham.

Originally drafted as the 8th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs, Dillingham was traded to the Timberwolves in exchange for an unprotected 2031 draft pick and a protected swap of top-one picks in 2030.

“The reason is they drafted their point guard of the future in Rob Dillingham who I think is a very special player. He got swag and he got game and they don’t know If his game fits into their system that don’t work and get them fired,” highlighted Green.

Comparisons with Stephen Curry

Green later drew a comparison to Stephen Curry, pointing out that teams often face challenges in adjusting to exceptional scorers like Curry.

“When you can just get a really good player who can score the basketball – Steph Curry – and figure out how the system works out for you and then all of sudden the franchise in a territory that never been in before.”

Despite standing at 6'2″ and playing off the bench for the Kentucky Wildcats as an undersized point guard, Dillingham had an impressive freshman season. He averaged 15.3 points and 3.9 assists per game, ranking second on the team in both categories, despite logging just 23.3 minutes per game. His shooting was particularly notable, hitting 44.4% from beyond the arc and 47.5% from the field.

“But, as you know, at times, we run into guards with swag that just don’t fit into the system and teams run away from him. And there’s going to be some teams that’s going to regret passing Rob Dillingham.”

Green emphasized how both players can dominate through playmaking and scoring, maneuvering effectively through the entire offense. Just as Chef Curry faced doubts about his ability to integrate into any team's culture, Rob can similarly demonstrate that he is a transformative first-round pick according to Draymond Green.

Final piece for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Despite having a generational talent and franchise cornerstone in Anthony Edwards, who is firmly committed to the team, Dillingham could potentially bring significant value as an addition to the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves' front office viewed Dillingham's potential and what he could contribute as too valuable to pass up.

With their core trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert already established, along with Mike Conley Jr. still on the roster, Dillingham fills a crucial need for a high-quality backup point guard. He could potentially develop into Conley's successor in the near future.

Additionally, the Timberwolves faced challenges in generating plays during certain moments in last season's playoffs. A smaller point guard such as Rob could complement Edwards well. His speed could create opportunities for Edwards and facilitate effective pick-and-roll plays with the team's big men, potentially serving as the missing piece that the Timberwolves need.