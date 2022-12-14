By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Minnesota Timberwolves head West for a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers as they look to end a two-game losing skid and improve to .500 on the season. This is a very important contest which means the team will need everyone firing on all cylinders. That raises the question: Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight?

Is D’Angelo Russell Playing vs Clippers

Russell suffered a knee contusion in Minny’s last game on Monday and that’s resulted in him having a questionable tag for the Clippers contest, per the NBA’s official injury report.

If the guard did miss out, it would be the first game he doesn’t play so far in 2022-23. Russell has featured in all 27 contests, posting averages of 16.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds on 35% shooting from downtown. It would actually be a crushing blow if Russell was out for any long period of time. The 26-year-old is balling out lately, registering a minimum of 23 points in his last five outings. Russell went off for 30 on December 9th in a win over the Utah Jazz. But, he has found his name in trade rumors at times.

If D’Angelo Russell isn’t healthy enough to take the floor here, expect more minutes for both Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell in the Timberwolves’ backcourt alongside Anthony Edwards. Speaking of Ant, he’s averaging 22.7 points and shooting the ball very well overall. After leaving LA, Minnesota heads to OKC to clash with the Thunder.

So if you’re wondering, is D’Angelo Russell playing vs Clippers? At this point, it’s looking unlikely, but that could change within the next few hours.