By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Rudy Gobert couldn’t help but poke fun at Jordan Clarkson ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ showdown with the Utah Jazz on Friday.

When asked about which former Jazz teammate he is most excited to see, Gobert mentioned that it’s Clarkson, but for rather amusing reasons. The Frenchman joked that he wants to see JC’s boxing skills, in reference to his recent fight with Golden State Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga.

“I wanna see Jordan Clarkson and his boxing skills,” Gobert hilariously said while doing a boxing stance.

"I wanna see Jordan Clarkson and his boxing skills." Rudy Gobert when asked which former teammate he was most excited to see tonight at the Timberwolves/Jazz game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/B3g3Ols2nW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2022

To be fair to Rudy Gobert, though, he’s not the only one who have joked about the incident. Even Donovan Mitchell couldn’t help but mock Jordan Clarkson for it, especially after the video showing the Jazz star ready to punch someone went viral.

Philippines boxing legend Manny Pacquiao also chimed in, hilariously noting that he sees “potential” for the Filipino-American guard when it comes to boxing.

Sure enough, however, Jazz fans are hoping that Clarkson won’t punch anyone when they play the Timberwolves this Friday. After all, the team can’t afford to lose him again as he remains an X-factor for the team.

Clarkson is averaging 19.8 points per game, which is the second-best in Utah after Lauri Markannen who is scoring 22.2 on a nightly basis. The veteran guard is also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists as the Jazz continue to fight for a playoff spot in the tough Western Conference.