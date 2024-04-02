Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are having a breakout season, currently sitting in third place in the NBA Western Conference standings with a 51-23 record.
Clearly the Timberwolves are gearing up for a playoff run. But former NBA sharpshooter Jamal Crawford doesn't like their chances.
Speaking on NBA TV, Crawford weighed in on the Timberwolves:
“Anthony Edwards is my favorite player to watch right now… but I’m just not sure their regular season success will translate in the playoffs.”@JCrossover on the T’Wolves 👀 pic.twitter.com/7hcGk2fNMT
Said Crawford, “Don't be fooled by the Minnesota Timberwolves. I love the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is my favorite player to watch right now. Let's make that clear. But, I'm just not sure that their regular season success will translate in the playoffs. The game's gonna slow down. There's going to be even more pressure on him to score and make plays. Who knows if Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be back healthy. I'm just not sure they're built right now for the playoffs.”
Crawford then explained how he could see Minnesota flaming out early.
“They're a strong matchup. If they get the Lakers in the first round or somewhere early? That could be tough”
The Timberwolves are maintaining their success without Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been out due to a knee injury that he suffered on March 6. He is out for at least the rest of the regular season, and possibly some of the playoffs. It remains to be seen when he will be able to come back.
Anthony Edwards carrying the Timberwolves
In the midst of an ownership crisis, Anthony Edwards has carried the Timberwolves. Though Minnesota fell to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, they managed to beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets on the road on Friday.
The first half was arguably the best 24-minute stretch of basketball the Timberwolves have played all season. Behind 19 assists and an unbelievable zero turnovers, the Wolves left Nuggets fans in shock with a convincing 62-43 lead over Denver at the break.
Edwards continued his dominance despite a poor shooting night from behind the three-point line. His lockdown defense and fancy footwork made him a matchup nightmare for the defending champions.
Edwards has taken significant steps forward in his development this season. His ability to read a defense in the pick-and-roll and deliver timely, precise passes has elevated his offensive game to new heights. Maximizing his teammates around him, Ant has become a dynamo as a lead guard. With his dribble pull-up, euro slow step, step-through and usual deep-range shot-making make him a tough task to defend based solely on skill. Add in the fact he's one of the strongest, most athletic guards in the entire NBA and you're looking at a matchup nightmare on the perimeter.
Edwards' physical gifts and ever-improving skills were on full display in Minnesota's dismantling of the Nuggets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, one of the league's better point-of-attack defenders, doesn't match up well with Edwards. Despite excellent screen navigation and foot speed, Edwards' physicality completely dwarfs KCP. Due to that dynamic, Caldwell-Pope has to work even harder to keep Ant from getting downhill.