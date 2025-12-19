The NFL is fun, even if it doesn't always mean to be. Just ask the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks hosted the Rams at Lumen Field on Sunday. While everyone expected it to be a heated battle between teams tied atop the NFC West, no one foresaw what happened in the fourth quarter.

At the 6:23 mark, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold tried to pass to running back Zach Charbonnet for a two-point conversion. The ball, however, hit the shoulder of Rams defensive end Jared Verse before sailing to the end zone.

After a review, the referees deemed it a backward pass by Darnold and a recovery by the Rams. It tied the score at 30-30.

“This two-pointer needs a nickname,” commented NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This 2-pointer needs a nickname. pic.twitter.com/CFsqY7Hxgd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans were in disbelief after the crazy play.

“LMAO, I bet they didn’t even know that,” said @laughz4days.

“What am I actually watching?” asked @PickensBurgh/

“I genuinely CANNOT believe that actually counts as a successful two-point conversion,” wrote @0604Reynolds.

“So the whistle doesn’t matter here? Because they absolutely blew it before the recovery. Just asking out of curiosity, BTW,” posted @CHornetsLATAM.

“I thought if an offense ‘fumbles,' they can’t advance the ball and it goes back to the location of the fumble,” commented @lockechrisj

Obviously, it was exactly how Seattle drew it up.

It was an unlikely score, but the Seahawks gladly took it. They stormed back from a 16-point deficit behind Darnold and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to keep the game close.