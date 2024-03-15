The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and their backcourt duo of Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards is playing a big role in their success. While Edwards continues his rise to superstardom, Conley has been a steadying force playing alongside him and helping him develop into a star.
Conley understands what it takes to be the star of a franchise, which makes him the perfect sounding board for Edwards amid the Timberwolves rise. When asked about working with Minnesota's blossoming superstar, Conley admitted he believes he was brought to town to help mentor Edwards, and that their big brother-little brother relationship that has helped both of them grow.
“I think a big reason why I was brought in was also to help that development of Ant, and so far our relationship has been that of like a brotherhood, in the sense of like a little brother, big brother situation, trying to do whatever I can whether it’s on or off the court to help him be the best player he can be. Learn the game at a different speed, like how to make plays and different decisions that he can make in certain tight windows or what not. He’s willing to learn, he’s willing to listen, and obviously I think that’s part of my role as a point guard in any capacity to help my teammates.” – Mike Conley, thisleague UNCUT
Mike Conley has helped Anthony Edwards become a superstar
Edwards has steadily improved since he was selected with the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, but he's taken his game to a new level this season to help the Timberwolves reach some new heights during the regular season (26.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5 APG, 46.3 FG%). With a veteran presence like Conley showing him the way, it's not a surprise to see that his arrival midway through the 2022-23 season has coincided with Edwards' best stretch of basketball.
Young players need mentors to look up to when figuring things out upon their arrival to the NBA, and it's great to see that Conley has filled that role with the Timberwolves perfectly when it comes to helping Edwards grow. If these two can continue working in tandem with each other as well as they have so far this season, chances are they will end up going on a deep playoff run in just a few weeks.