The first-place Minnesota Timberwolves are adding some firepower to their second unit.
The team plans to sign TJ Warren to a 10-day deal, as reported by Shams:
“The Minnesota Timberwolves are planning to sign free agent F TJ Warren on a 10-day contract, pending physical exam early this week, sources tell The Athletic. Minnesota has monitored the 8-year NBA vet throughout the season. Warren is a career 15 points per game scorer.”
Warren hasn't played since last season with the Phoenix Suns after dealing with injuries. But, he's reportedly healthy now and could be a nice addition to the Timberwolves' bench. Warren owns career averages of 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. In 2022-23, he suited up just 16 times for the Suns.
While Minnesota is thriving with a 42-18 record, their bench hasn't been great. Outside of Naz Reid, there isn't a lot of production. Warren could be a nice depth piece who is capable of scoring the basketball. During the NBA Bubble in 2020, Warren balled out with the Indiana Pacers, putting up 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 10 appearances. In 2019-20, he averaged a career-best 19.8 points.
Since then, Warren has just struggled to stay healthy. When he is, the veteran is a valuable asset to any team. The Timberwolves will be hoping that he can add a scoring punch to their rotation and if he does impress within the 10-day deal, it wouldn't be surprising to see Minny sign him for the rest of the season as Chris Finch's squad looks to make a deep playoff run.