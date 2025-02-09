The Minnesota Timberwolves showcased their resilience Saturday night, storming back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-98. Even without key players like All-Star Anthony Edwards (right hip soreness) and veteran guard Mike Conley (dislocated finger), the Timberwolves relied on their depth, putting together a dominant 38-14 run in the fourth quarter.

It’s the perfect example of the game of runs — one minute they’re down, and the next, they’re lighting up the scoreboard. For this team, it’s never over until the final buzzer.

Jaden McDaniels led the charge with a career-high 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, displaying an aggressive offensive arsenal and high basketball IQ. McDaniels' ability to capitalize on second-chance opportunities and stay composed despite foul trouble showcased his growth as a cornerstone player.

Naz Reid, on a night fans celebrated with his bobblehead giveaway, delivered 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. His key 3-pointers shifted momentum, with one striking from deep right after the Wolves stepped on the floor in the final quarter, trimming Portland's lead to 84-79.

“It took a lot of confidence and toughness,” Reid said about the team's second-half turnaround.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker contributed 21 points and six assists helping halt Portland's momentum. His 4-of-8 shooting from deep and fearless drives in crunch time showed off Minnesota’s offensive versatility. He also gave us a show with his celebrations, throwing up a gesture like ‘time to pack it up' after hitting a big three when the game was pretty much wrapped up.

The game also marked rookie Rob Dillingham's first career NBA start. Though he struggled early (4-of-12 shooting), he settled in with six assists and displayed flashes of the playmaking ability that earned him the eighth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“Rob really recovered from a tough start. He came out super aggressive, tried to get himself going, which we need him to do,” said head coach Chris Finch after Saturday's game. “When we put him back in the fourth, we just needed a couple minutes of defense from him, and he found that.”

Jaylen Clark was absolutely bringing it against Portland, making plays with his relentless defense, smooth shooting and hardworking energy. His steal that set up Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s fast-break bucket? A game-changer. Coach Finch had high praise for him and the young guys during the post-game press conference:

“I thought they were all really good, they all scrapped, Jaylen was awesome; he just impacts winning,” Finch said. “I wasn’t going to take him out of the game. He was doing such an amazing job of setting the tone on the ball, got the big steal, and that was a big momentum swing for us.”

“When you have one more guy that can guard it makes us tougher all the way around,” Finch continued. “We just like his scrappiness and his intelligence right now.” Clark’s hustle is exactly what this squad needs to keep building and push toward their goal of securing a playoff spot.

Timberwolves stars lead from the bench

The Timberwolves' bench was equally engaged, with sidelined veterans like Edwards, Conley, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo vocally supporting and coaching. Their leadership was evident, fostering a team culture where everyone contributes, whether on the court or off.

“Everyone sees the work these guys put in,” Finch noted. “When these guys get their chance, everyone realizes how maybe it was their journey too that they had to wait. So it’s only fitting you get a lot of support from your teammates.”

Joe Ingles added veteran poise with a timely bucket and solid defense, showcasing the depth that’s become Minnesota’s hallmark this season. Rudy Gobert anchored the defense with 11 rebounds and key blocks while contributing 15 points, including a huge and-one dunk that had the crowd on their feet.

“My favorite moment of the game was Rudy's block,” said Finch. “We needed more from Rudy in the second half, and he delivered. He was awesome.”

The Timberwolves' bounce-back ability was tested throughout. The Blazers, led by Anfernee Simons’ 21 points, countered every momentum shift in the first half. But Minnesota’s relentless energy, defensive intensity and unselfish play eventually wore down the Portland, snapping their six-game win streak.

With their third consecutive win and eight victories in their last ten games, the Timberwolves proved that their success isn’t always tied to one player. Even with Edwards sidelined, as he often says, he couldn’t do anything without his teammates. On Saturday night, they proved him right.