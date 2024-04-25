Timberwolves forward Naz Reid has won the 2023-2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award after a stellar season for Minnesota. Reid won the award over Kings guard Malik Monk, whom many believed would win the award, and Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. Reid was announced as the winner during the NBA on TNT pregame show and gave his instant reaction to the honor by praising the Timberwolves fans.
“It’s special, It’s one of a kind, It’s something that you dream of growing up — especially at the highest level in the NBA.”
Naz Reid on the fan love in Minnesota ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fM5Lk07VFS
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2024
Ernie Johnson asked, “You're such a fan favorite. You know, they just say two words, Naz Reid. They use it as a greeting up there. Uh, describe to me the relationship between you and the fan base there in Minneapolis.”
Reid replied, “It's special. It's one of a kind. It's something that you, obviously, dream of growing up, especially at the highest level in the NBA. I mean, they've seen me work from day one. Since the moment I've gotten here, I've changed my body, my mentality, and the direction I wanted to go in life. I think they kind of deserve that. Being with me, that's super special.”
Reid was surely an asset to the Timberwolves this season. He averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists and played 81 games. He was instrumental in stepping up for Minnesota after the team lost Karl Anthony-Towns, who missed 18 games with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.
Alongside Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Timberwolves' supporting cast, Reid was able to help the team keep their positioning as contenders for the top seed in the conference. Reid started 12 out of 14 games during Towns's absence in the season, while coming off the bench 67 times.
During Town's injury, he stepped up, averaging 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists as a starter. In consecutive games, he achieved a career-high of 34 points against the Cavaliers and 25 points against the Lakers. Despite the losses, he aimed to match the productivity of Minnesota's star big man.
“I think when you apply the pressure like that, it's kind of when you start overthinking and start losing yourself in the thought process,” Reid said in a quote obtained by the Star Tribune. “For me, I just go out there and play ball. Coming from positions where I've been the bottom to the top, I'm just making things work regardless of where I'm at.”
Reid is a huge piece of the Timberwolves contending for an NBA Championship, especially with the ascent of Anthony Edwards as a budding superstar. Reid signed a 3-year, 42-million dollar deal last offseason to remain with Minnesota and his contributions are surely paying off. He's currently averaging 8.5 points in 18 minutes off the bench in the team's playoff matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Naz Reid and the Timberwolves head to Arizona up 2-0 to continue their battle with the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:30 PM EST.