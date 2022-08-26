Taurean Prince, an NBA player currently signed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been arrested. Jail records show that the power forward was booked into Miami-Dade County shortly before 6 P.M. The records also show that the arrest was made on an outstanding warrant from Texas, per Andy Slater.

SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant this evening at Miami International Airport, multiple sources tell me. The warrant is from Texas regarding “dangerous drugs,” I’m told. pic.twitter.com/i7jtHyXDVu — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 26, 2022

As of the time of writing, no other details surrounding Taurean Prince’s arrest has been revealed. However, Slater has said that the Texas warrant for the Timberwolves forward is related to a “dangerous drugs” case. No information surrounding this purported “dangerous drugs” case has been released yet.

Prior to joining the Timberwolves, Taurean Prince has been on multiple NBA teams in his career. He was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2016. There, Prince built a reputation as a solid three-and-D wing. Eventually, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Jarrett Allen deal.

The timing of Prince’s arrest couldn’t have been more unfortunate. Just two months ago, he and the Timberwolves agreed to a two-year extension worth $16 million. It’s easy to see why Minnesota likes Prince: he’s a great three-point shooter who can defend wings reliably. He would’ve been part of a great supporting cast for the team. He was also a good member of the community, giving back to his hometown in San Antonio just a few days ago.

The Timberwolves are yet to respond to any questions surrounding the arrest of their player. Nonetheless, we will keep you updated on any developments surrounding this case.