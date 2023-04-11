A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing a major headache ahead of Tuesday’s all-important bout against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve already decided to suspend Rudy Gobert for throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout and at this point, Minnesota could be without Karl-Anthony Towns as well against the Lakers.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Lakers

As of writing, the Timberwolves have listed Towns as questionable to play due to a right calf strain. This is the same injury that forced him to miss nearly four months of action earlier in the season, and Minnesota has been very cautious in bringing him back up to speed.

KAT played 36 minutes on Sunday in a much-needed win against the San Antonio Spurs. This was the second night of a back-to-back set too, and it did not look like Towns had any issue with his calf. This is exactly why it comes as a bit of a surprise that he has popped up as questionable for the Lakers game.

All things considered, it would be a shock if Karl-Anthony Towns is sidelined for Tuesday’s game, especially with Gobert already out of the picture. The Timberwolves will need his presence down low to try and prevent an offensive explosion from Anthony Davis, and it goes without saying that Minnesota will be considered heavy underdogs if both Towns and Gobert are absent.

Should the Timberwolves emerge victorious, they will set up a first-round matchup against the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies. If they lose, however, they will need to battle either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 8 seed in the West.