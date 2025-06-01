With the scenario of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle becoming a free agent this offseason, it seems as if the team will have to make a key decision in getting back a player who was one of the sparkplugs of a deep playoff run. As the Timberwolves are surrounded by rumors after losing in the Western Conference Finals in five games, the situation around Randle is intriguing to many analysts.

Jake Fischer's latest blog for “The Stein Line” spoke about what Minnesota's offseason could look like and even expressed that the aspect around Randle is “the most interesting.” He would say, as proven by as little as something as a picture, “he wants to stay” with the team, though June 29 is the deadline for whether to opt in to his $30.9 million player option.

“To me, though, Randle's situation is the most interesting,” Fischer wrote. “The Wolves were never more effective this season than when Randle was absolutely rolling as a downhill driver. By April, according to [Donte] DiVincenzo's analysis, Randle was making the right read on every play. Draymond Green came away from Golden State's second-round exit to these Wolves describing Randle as just the second big man to outplay him in a head-to-head matchup in Green's Hall of Fame career. Isn't that the sort of player you want to retain?”

Julius Randle's contract with the Timberwolves is a key factor 

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
As Randle has been a standout for the Timberwolves, whether it be in the postseason or during the regular season, it doesn't seem so certain he will be back, as the plans for the team are uncertain. Fischer questions if the path is to either build on what they already have or go after a big star, with Kevin Durant's name mentioned as he's likely not to play for the Phoenix Suns next season.

“The far more challenging aspects of Minnesota's offseason will be figuring out Randle's role — and salary — as well as deciding whether to persist with the current core or pursue yet another dramatic change,” Fischer wrote. “The Suns are expected to make Durant available again in coming weeks after settling upon a new coach.”

“Any trade of magnitude from the Wolves this summer would likely require Randle opting into his deal,” Fischer continued. “His salary could naturally function as a significant piece in the pursuit of a Durant. Of course, in such scenarios, dialogue with Randle and his representation would be required, only adding to the complications.”

It remains to be seen what happens with Randle and Minnesota, but there's no doubt the interest is there to retain the former New York Knick.