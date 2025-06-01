The Detroit Pistons' turnaround this season was stunning, with the team that lost an NBA record 28 games in a row in 2023-24 more than tripling their win total and making the playoffs in 2024-25. But, as is the case with almost every team, one question remains: what's next?

While the Pistons won 44 games and gave the New York Knicks almost all they could handle in Detroit's first playoff series since 2019, losing again in the first round might not be satisfactory next season. So what's next for the Pistons? Well, if they had it their way, they would like to sign a versatile big man.

Specifically, Detroit is reportedly interested in two big men who have proven to be highly effective as perimeter shooters: the Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid and Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner. It's just going to be pretty tough to land either one of them.

“Reid has a $15 million player option for next season that he must exercise or decline by June 29,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on ‘The Stein Line' newsletter. “The Timberwolves have made it known they have strong interest in retaining Reid and there's another notable obstacle for the Pistons here: Even if Reid makes it to the open market, Detroit won't have substantial salary cap room to try to outright sign him away from the Wolves if it is also hoping to re-sign sharpshooter Malik Beasley and/or veteran guard Dennis Schröder. (Tim Hardaway Jr. is another Pistons free agent-to-be.)

Article Continues Below
More Detroit Pistons News
Kristaps Porzingis photoshopped in Magic jersey. Include his jersey number.
Magic offseason trade proposal for Kristaps Porzingis as Celtics get finances in checkBailey Bassett ·
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) on the court during the game at Toyota Center.
Ausar, Amen Thompson considering Jamaica in Olympics, FIBA moveRichard Pereira ·
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham eligible for $269 million deal after All-NBA selectionRichard Pereira ·
Cade Cunningham at LCA, NBA logo, with dollar sign emojis around
The $45 million reason Pistons’ Cade Cunningham is smiling after All-NBA selectionEric Vincent ·
Malik Beasley
Malik Beasley vacations with girlfriend amid Larsa Pippen admissionAutumn Hawkins ·
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) controls the ball during the second half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.
Ranking 3 best Jrue Holiday trade destinations if Celtics make big changesBen Cooper ·

“Turner, meanwhile, is widely expected to re-sign with the only team he has ever known after his contributions to Indiana's second successive trip to the Eastern Conference finals in his 10th season as a Pacer.”

As it stands now, with active contracts and cap holds, the Pistons are projected to have $185 million on the books next season, which is more than $30 million over the salary cap. However, that number can greatly reduce depending on the decisions made or contracts signed with Schroder, Hardaway, and Beasley. The trio has a collective cap hold of $58.4 million.

Additionally, Tobias Harris, who served in his role quite well for Detroit this past season, may be a trade piece this summer, considering next season (during which he will earn $26.6 million) is the final year of his deal.