The Detroit Pistons' turnaround this season was stunning, with the team that lost an NBA record 28 games in a row in 2023-24 more than tripling their win total and making the playoffs in 2024-25. But, as is the case with almost every team, one question remains: what's next?

While the Pistons won 44 games and gave the New York Knicks almost all they could handle in Detroit's first playoff series since 2019, losing again in the first round might not be satisfactory next season. So what's next for the Pistons? Well, if they had it their way, they would like to sign a versatile big man.

Specifically, Detroit is reportedly interested in two big men who have proven to be highly effective as perimeter shooters: the Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid and Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner. It's just going to be pretty tough to land either one of them.

“Reid has a $15 million player option for next season that he must exercise or decline by June 29,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on ‘The Stein Line' newsletter. “The Timberwolves have made it known they have strong interest in retaining Reid and there's another notable obstacle for the Pistons here: Even if Reid makes it to the open market, Detroit won't have substantial salary cap room to try to outright sign him away from the Wolves if it is also hoping to re-sign sharpshooter Malik Beasley and/or veteran guard Dennis Schröder. (Tim Hardaway Jr. is another Pistons free agent-to-be.)

“Turner, meanwhile, is widely expected to re-sign with the only team he has ever known after his contributions to Indiana's second successive trip to the Eastern Conference finals in his 10th season as a Pacer.”

As it stands now, with active contracts and cap holds, the Pistons are projected to have $185 million on the books next season, which is more than $30 million over the salary cap. However, that number can greatly reduce depending on the decisions made or contracts signed with Schroder, Hardaway, and Beasley. The trio has a collective cap hold of $58.4 million.

Additionally, Tobias Harris, who served in his role quite well for Detroit this past season, may be a trade piece this summer, considering next season (during which he will earn $26.6 million) is the final year of his deal.