The Minnesota Timberwolves made their first NBA Western Conference Final appearance last year, a milestone the franchise had not achieved in its 34 years of existence. This time around, they managed to defeat a couple big-name teams in the West and were playing their second consecutive conference finals, but failed to cross the final hurdle in the face of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA offseason has begun for several teams, and the Timberwolves are also looking to explore options to improve their roster around the former No. 1 pick, Anthony Edwards, who has established himself as the face of the franchise by galvanizing his teammates and bringing an unmatched energy to the Timberwolves fans. However, even with Edwards running the offence, there were some shortcomings of the team as a whole, whose roster was built for the postseason, but they came up short against the Thunder, which exposed a few of the team's weaknesses.

The overwhelming expectation is Nickeil Alexander-Walker will leave the Timberwolves as an upcoming free agent. Minnesota’s apron crunch, including Julius Randle and Naz Reid, likely leaves Alexander-Walker out. Minnesota could sign-and-trade Alexander-Walker to recoup assets. pic.twitter.com/fuQyH4OCJD — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even the Timberwolves have some of the key players in the free agency, like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid, both have player options except Alexander-Walker, who might be the first one to leave. Then again, after three decades of almost complete nothingness to begin the franchise’s history, this is a good problem to have. “Not quite” is far more palatable than “nowhere near.”

Timberwolves 2025 NBA free agency targets

Re-signing Alexander-Walker will be one of the top priorities for the Timberwolves, as he has become one of the key rotation players of the team in recent years. This past season was his best in Minnesota, as he averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 38% from long range.

The only issue in re-signing Alexander-Walker will be the looming second apron. Alexander-Walker is projected to get $14-20 million on his next deal, and the Wolves might not have the cash.

Article Continues Below

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in the NBA currently and has been one of the top names for the past few years. His ball-handling ability in the paint and the vision to make plays in traffic is something that the Timberwolves desperately need when Edwards is not on the court.

Chris Paul would also complement players like Randle and Gobert if he decides to come to Minnesota. Paul averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists — seventh in the league — and 3.6 rebounds per game, and played in all 82 games for the Spurs. He is one of those players who are edging to the end of their careers, but Paul still has some gas left in the tank and could act as a mentor for the younger players on the team.

Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones is one feasible option for the Timberwolves, as he is still young and can be developed alongside Edwards. Meanwhile, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game this season, all lower than his numbers from the year prior, but the Suns were a disaster.

Jones has good ball-handling skills and does not allow unforced turnovers easily. He signed a one-year deal with the Suns a season prior to this one and can help the Timberwolves trade lightly with the second tax apron.

Who stays, who goes: Timberwolves' pending free agents

The Timberwolves need to nail this offseason as they need to balance the incoming and outgoing players. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid, all key players, could be released before next season as the Timberwolves try to juggle financial issues. Other players like Joe Ingles, Jesse Edwards, Bones Hyland, and Tristen Newton are in free agency. The financial complications for the Timberwolves might not allow them to sign blockbuster players, and they might have to settle with players who can free up their wage bill.