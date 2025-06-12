The Minnesota Timberwolves crashed out of the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive time at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Therefore, the defeat to the Thunder highlighted some of the key issues with the current Timberwolves roster that can be resolved this offseason in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves currently have 2 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, it remains unknown whether they will use one of those picks in a blockbuster trade to bring in a superstar player. Meanwhile, another big issue with the Timberwolves is their failure to develop young players throughout the season.

The need of the hour is to bolster the current group of core players by making a significant addition in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Timberwolves are facing considerable uncertainty in the frontcourt this offseason, with Julius Randle and Naz Reid, who averaged a combined 60 minutes per game, possessing player options in their contracts, allowing them to potentially explore free agency this summer.

Filling frontcourt gaps: Who fits the Timberwolves best?

The Timberwolves are battling uncertainty at the moment regarding Julius Randle and Naz Reid's player options. Therefore, they are in dire need of players who can improve the offense of the team and take some burden off Anthony Edwards.

ESPN trade proposal for Timberwolves to acquire Kevin Durant: ▪️ Rudy Gobert

▪️ Donte DiVincenzo or Mike Conley

▪️ Rob Dillingham (via: @mcten) pic.twitter.com/ZX3swLG7ax — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

As the 2025 NBA Draft comes closer, rumours float like a cloud. The Timberwolves have emerged as a potential trade option for NBA Veteran and superstar Kevin Durant. He is an efficient scorer and effective ball-handler. If the Timberwolves pair Anthony Edwards with his idol, Kevin Durant, can they make a successful run to win the Championship? still, unknown. However, bringing KD in will not be a simple task; they will need to manage their finances along with sending key players to the Suns in return.

Why Danny Wolf could be the perfect pick at No. 17

Givony, CBS Sports, and ESPN's recent mock has Danny Wolf at No. 17 as the perfect pick for the Timberwolves. The Michigan big man is a versatile and fluid mover capable of being an offensive force at the next level. Wolf has smooth footwork and is an underrated passer.

Danny Wolf showing off his stroke in the spot-up 3-point shooting drill. Michigan big measured a hair under 7-feet in shoes, 252 pounds with a 7'2 wingspan and 9'1 standing reach. pic.twitter.com/RiFHKpAklQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

There are some concerns about the defense at the next level, but with Rudy Gobert manning the middle, it should mask some of his shortcomings on that end of the floor. Danny Wolf is a safe, high-IQ pick who fills immediate needs and future-proofs the Timberwolves’ roster, covering key frontcourt depth and allowing the Wolves to remain flexible in free agency.

Choosing a high-upside wing is tempting, but Wolf checks more boxes with less risk. If available at 17, he’s arguably their best-case scenario.

Why the Timberwolves might bet on Drake Powell’s 3-and-D potential

In a new mock draft from The Ringer, the Timberwolves are projected to bet on a young 3-and-D wing with a seemingly wide range of potential NBA outcomes. Drake Powell would be a smart, strategic swing for the Timberwolves — a player who strengthens the defensive foundation, improves depth, and has the potential to evolve into a versatile two-way starter.

North Carolina’s Drake Powell’s official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine: 6’5 ¼" barefoot, 200.4 lbs with a 7’0” wingspan and 8’7” standing reach Strong measurements for the wing stopper with the length to match. pic.twitter.com/rfmLa1IdVH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Powell may have had an unproductive season, putting up just 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, playing 25.6 minutes a night and attempting fewer than six shots on average. However, he was praised by UNC’s staff for his Off-ball awareness, willingness to do the dirty work (screens, closeouts, help defense), unselfish, high-character player who fits Minnesota’s culture. While the payoff might not come in Year 1, the fit and upside make him a worthwhile investment at No. 17. If he gets proper training and direction, Powell can be a dangerous player for the Timberwolves.