The Minnesota Timberwolves once again were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season, and it's hard to see what they will do to get over the hump. The easy answer is hoping that the team improves internally, and players such as Anthony Edwards continue to evolve their game.

The other answer is finding players this offseason to add to the game. One of those players that the Timberwolves have been rumored to possibly try and acquire is Kevin Durant, whose time seems to be coming to an end with the Phoenix Suns. NBA insider Marc Stein recently gave an update on their pursuit of Durant.

“How do the aforementioned Timberwolves factor into a potential Durant trade chase? Unclear at this juncture,” Stein wrote. “The Wolves undeniably had significant interest in Durant in February when Phoenix unexpectedly made him available. Question is: Have they identified greater needs in the wake of a five-game playoff exit to Oklahoma City in the West finals?”

The Timberwolves wanted to trade for Durant at the deadline, but things did not work out in their favor. Nonetheless, they made it all the way to the WCF, but were not able to get over the hump. Acquiring someone like Durant could possibly help them get to the next level.

Could the Timberwolves still be interested in Kevin Durant?

If the Timberwolves want to get better for next season and they think they can't do it internally, then getting someone like Durant should be on their to-do list. ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes that Durant is still in the team's plans.

“I got the coach talking about how jammed and tight the West is, and you might have to have a great season to finish over .500,” Windhorst said. “And I got evidence that the president, assuming he re-signs, is going to maybe go big game hunting.”

The Western Conference is only going to get stronger as the years go on, and teams are going to find ways to improve their roster every offseason. When the Timberwolves made the move to trade Karl-Anthony Towns before this season, that was them trying to get better. They're going to need to have that same mindset this offseason as well, but it'll be interesting to see what moves they make in order to remain one of the better teams in the conference.