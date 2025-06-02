The Minnesota Timberwolves are going into the offseason knowing that there needs to be work done to improve their roster. They were able to get as far as the Western Conference Finals, but the Oklahoma City Thunder were just too much for them at the end. Now, the Timberwolves have some decisions to make, and it could require them going into the second apron.

President of basketball operations Tim Connelly recently spoke about the second apron, and he hinted that there could be a chance they get into it to improve the team.

“I think optimally you can dip your toe in (to the 2nd apron), but you don't want to be there too consistently, because it gets so punitive,” Connelly said. “It's not just super expensive… but it's so restrictive with deal-making. So how can we ensure that we're as nimble as possible? I wouldn't say it's a steadfast ‘we're definitely going to be out of it'. But if we're gonna be in it, we're gonna be in it for a good reason.”

Kevin Durant has been the one player linked to the Timberwolves if they wanted to make upgrades to their roster, and he would definitely put them in the second apron. At the same time, it could be worth it, and Durant would put the Timberwolves in a great spot as far as talent-wise.

Are the Timberwolves still interested in Kevin Durant?

The Timberwolves were interested in trading for Durant at the deadline, but he ended up staying with the Phoenix Suns. Now, it seems like Durant and the Suns will be working together to find him a new team this offseason, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Timberwolves were one of the teams interested.

Durant would add another scoring option to the Timberwolves, who can get their own shot, and he could relieve the pressure off Anthony Edwards. In the WCF, the Thunder did everything they could to make Edwards work for his shots, and when he passed it to his teammates, more times than not, they wouldn't capitalize.

The only thing that could stop the Timberwolves from trying to make a trade is staying above the apron, and it's obviously a place many teams don't want to be. It's a big reason why the Suns are probably looking to trade Durant in the first place so they can have flexibility with their roster moving forward.