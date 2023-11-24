The Minnesota Timberwolves should trade Shake Milton this season in order to upgrade their backcourt in the second unit.

If someone told you the Minnesota Timberwolves would hold the best record in the Western Conference after the first month of the 2023-24 NBA season, would you believe them? Most likely not. Surely, not a lot of people penciled in the Timberwolves as the best team in the West. But this development has been a sight to behold.

Anthony Edwards is growing before our very eyes as a legitimate superstar in this league. Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing and settling into his role as the No. 2 scoring option for this team. Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels are anchoring the Timberwolves defense. Finally, the supporting cast is playing their role to a tee.

Minnesota's success this season is in large part due to its impenetrable defense that ranks first in the entire NBA. They also rank first in opposing field goal percentage, second in opposing three-point percentage, and second in opponent points per game.

However, Minny may still need to make upgrades, particularly in their second-unit backcourt. With that said, the Timberwolves should look to trade backup guard Shake Milton.

Why the Timberwolves must trade Shake Milton

The Timberwolves should look to trade Shake Milton as they need a more productive guard in the second unit. Milton just hasn't been able to produce as well and efficiently as he used to when he played with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After spending the first five years of his career in Philly, Milton signed a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason, with the second year being non-guaranteed. His best season came during the 2020-21 NBA season, where he averaged a career-best 13.0 points on 45.0 percent field goal shooting in 23 minutes off the bench.

Last year, Milton averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 assists on nearly 48 percent field goal shooting and 37.8 percent three-point shooting. However, his numbers this season are down to just 5.9 points and 1.4 assists on below 40 percent field goal shooting and a career-low 25.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

This isn't to say Milton is a disappointment. But Minnesota surely expected more from him, especially since he has been a pretty efficient scoring spark off the bench for most of his career.

Naz Reid has been carrying the bench unit for the most part and should be an early candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. But surely, the Timberwolves would prefer to have a guy who can also create for himself and for his teammates in the backcourt.

With that said, here is a potential target the Timberwolves can pursue in a Shake Milton trade.

Timberwolves trade target involving Shake Milton: Tyus Jones

The Timberwolves could look to orchestrate a reunion with Tyus Jones as he has established himself as a high-level backup point guard in the NBA. Jones is now a starter with the Washington Wizards, but he would be more valuable playing a more meaningful role for a legitimate playoff team like the Timberwolves.

Minnesota could package Milton along with its other young players on the roster to acquire the 27-year-old guard.

Jones plays an efficient brand of basketball and rarely makes mistakes on the floor. Last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Jones averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 assists while shooting nearly 48 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. He also the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the league last year.

Jones would be a terrific backup point guard playing behind Mike Conley and could also eventually start down the line with the veteran getting up there in age.