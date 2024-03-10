One of the most jaw-dropping feats of athleticism I've ever seen on an NBA court happened less than a week ago. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was at the line with a chance to push the Wolves lead to three over the Indiana Pacers with seven seconds to go in the 4th quarter. Ant left the free throw short, and the Pacers, with little time to spare, pushed the ball up the court. Seconds ticked away, and just when it looked like a last-second Aaron Nesmith lay-up would send the game to overtime, Edwards flew in for a game-sealing block, allowing himself to be clotheslined by both the rim and the backboard in the process. He fell to the ground hard but popped up defiantly, and it was in that moment where Ant had forced the entire Pacers home crowd into stunned silence that I realized this kid was truly a completely different breed of athlete.
The 22-year-old Edwards is enjoying the best season of his young NBA career. He's currently averaging career bests in points and assists per game, as well as field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free throw percentage. He is the unquestioned alpha and best player on a Minnesota Timberwolves team that currently has the 3rd best record in the league. Now while Ant remains locked in on leading the Timberwolves to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, he continues to drop hints that his professional sports ambitions extend beyond the NBA.
"AKA Aren’t you a quarterback?"
My first PE, dedicated to where it all started. Believe That. pic.twitter.com/sWRGVKMJfy
— Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) March 10, 2024
Anthony Edwards was once a nationally recognized football player at the Pop Warner level before shifting his focus to basketball. However, the childhood dream of Anthony Edwards to play professional football is still one that remains on his mind. Ant has said that after he leads the Timberwolves to an NBA Title, he'll begin to seriously consider a move to the NFL. The announcement of these Adidas colorways lends some legitimacy to his claim, especially since Minneapolis' NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings, share the same color scheme.
We've seen high-end two-sport athletes before, but Anthony Edwards plans to be the first to play in the NBA and NFL. Logistically, there's almost no way Edwards could play in both the NBA and NFL simultaneously, even if he were playing for both of Minneapolis' teams, the Timberwolves and the Vikings. Additionally, I would be completely stunned if Timberwolves management even considered giving Ant the green light to attempt to do so with the Vikings. But man, it's awfully fun to think about Edwards becoming the next Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson, isn't it?
As he proved in Indianapolis, he's certainly the caliber of athlete to do so.