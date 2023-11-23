Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has big dreams that include hoisting a Larry O'Brien Trophy and surprisingly, a Lombardi Trophy too

I'm certainly in no position to tell any professional athlete that he or she can't do anything they set their mind to. Just by climbing to the very tippy-top of their profession, they've already bucked million-to-one odds. So when Minnesota Timberwolves budding superstar Anthony Edwards goes on a podcast and says he has NFL aspirations, I'm going to assume that's something he's capable of doing. Well, that's exactly what Edwards did on the “Open Thoughts” podcast hosted by comedian Marco Summers.

While this sounds like an insane goal for Edwards to set, we need to factor a couple of things in here: Number one, Anthony Edwards is one of the most perfectly built human beings to ever step on an NBA floor, which is saying something considering how many superhuman athletes have made their way through the league. Edwards is 6'4″, 225 lbs., can jump out of the gym, shows incredible hand-eye coordination, speed, and jumping ability, and looks like he's chiseled from granite. Number two, Edwards was at one time one of the top youth football players in the country in Atlanta. Now does every ten-year-old who pops up on those premature rankings end up making it to the NFL? Of course not, but it at least provides a road map for Edwards to accomplish this goal.

But first, Anthony Edwards plans to deliver a championship to the city of Minnesota. The Timberwolves are a franchise starving for a deep Playoff run. Their only appearance in the Western Conference Finals came 20 years ago, when the Kevin Garnett-led Wolves were bounced out of the 2004 Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. At the moment, the Timberwolves are 11-3, which is the best record in the Western Conference, and they've already secured wins over the presumptive title favorites, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. Edwards himself has continued his steady climb. So far he's averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free throw percentage. He's also upped his game on the defensive end of the floor, already locking up Jayson Tatum during a crucial overtime possession.

Anthony Edwards is putting it all together right before our eyes. Perhaps a jump to the NFL is coming sooner than we expect.