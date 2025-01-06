ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Pelicans prediction and pick.

In a Western Conference clash, the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves visit the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Wolves have not faired well losing multiple games as of late and are playing their second consecutive night, which could impact their defensive intensity. The Pelicans, riding a recent two-game win streak, are without key stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram but have been energized by CJ McCollum's stellar play, including a recent 50-point explosion against the Wizards. With both teams battling injuries and fatigue, this game promises an unpredictable and potentially high-scoring affair that could provide a much-needed boost for either squad.

Here are the Timberwolves-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Pelicans Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

New Orleans Pelicans: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to secure a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, despite their recent struggles. The Timberwolves have a significant edge in talent, led by Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 25.3 points per game. While they are coming off a few losses their last couple of games, their depth and experience should prevail against a Pelicans team that has been decimated by injuries, missing stars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. This matchup presents an opportunity for Minnesota to regain momentum and capitalize on New Orleans' defensive vulnerabilities.

The Pelicans have shown flashes of life recently, but their roster's lack of depth and consistency will hinder them against a Timberwolves team desperate for a win. CJ McCollum has been exceptional putting the team on his back scoring 22.8 points per game this season, but he cannot carry the team alone against this Timberwolves squad. With Minnesota's Rudy Gobert anchoring the defense and the potential for role players to step up, the Timberwolves are well-equipped to exploit the Pelicans' weaknesses. Expect Minnesota to leverage their superior talent and experience to emerge victorious in this crucial Western Conference matchup.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans have a strong chance to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, fueled by their recent momentum and the standout performance of CJ McCollum. After a dismal stretch, the Pelicans have found their rhythm, securing back-to-back victories, including a stunning 50-point game from McCollum against the Washington Wizards. His ability to score from beyond the arc—hitting 10 three-pointers in that game—can stretch the Timberwolves' defense and create opportunities for other players like Trey Murphy III, who has also been contributing effectively. With McCollum in this form, New Orleans can capitalize on Minnesota's defensive lapses.

Moreover, the Timberwolves will be fatigued after playing a tough matchup against the Clippers just a night before. This back-to-back scenario could hinder their performance, especially against a Pelicans team that is gaining confidence. Minnesota's struggles in recent games highlight their inconsistency, and without Luka Garza, who is questionable due to an ankle injury, they might lack offensive firepower. The Pelicans' role players are stepping up at the right time, and with home-court advantage at the Smoothie King Center, they could leverage this opportunity to secure a vital win against a vulnerable Timberwolves squad.

Final Timberwolves-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

As the New Orleans Pelicans prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, they have a solid opportunity to secure a victory. With the Timberwolves struggling as of late and facing fatigue from a back-to-back scenario, the Pelicans can exploit these weaknesses. CJ McCollum has emerged as a key player, showcasing his scoring ability with a recent 50-point performance, which not only boosts his confidence but also energizes the entire team. His ability to stretch the floor will be crucial against a Timberwolves defense that has shown inconsistency.

Additionally, the Pelicans' supporting cast, including Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray, has been stepping up in the absence of stars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Their collective effort can create mismatches and open shots, further challenging Minnesota’s defensive schemes. The Timberwolves may struggle to contain McCollum and the Pelicans' perimeter shooting, especially if they fail to adjust quickly. Given these factors, I predict that the Pelicans will keep this game closer than the oddsmakers suggest as they potentially come away with the outright victory but at the very least cover the spread at home Tuesday night.

Final Timberwolves-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +5.5 (-110), Under 222.5 (-110)