The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Warriors prediction and pick.

The matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors on Sunday promises to be a thrilling contest. The Timberwolves (12-10) are riding a four-game winning streak, showcasing an impressive defense that has allowed just 85.5 points per game in their last four outings. Anthony Edwards, averaging 26.4 points per game, will be pivotal for Minnesota's offense. Conversely, the Warriors (13-9) are looking to bounce back after a recent defeat against the Timberwolves, where they struggled offensively just scoring 90 points. This clash could hinge on whether Golden State can capitalize on their home advantage at Chase Center and get back on track Sunday.

Here are the Timberwolves-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Warriors NBA Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Golden State Warriors: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs Warriors

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to extend their dominance over the Golden State Warriors this Sunday, riding a wave of momentum that has seen them win five consecutive head-to-head matchups. The Timberwolves' recent surge in form, highlighted by a four-game winning streak, has been fueled by their suffocating defense, which has limited opponents to a mere 85.5 points per game. This defensive prowess, ranking fifth in the league with 106.6 points allowed per 100 possessions, will be crucial in stifling the Warriors' offensive rhythm5. Anthony Edwards, fresh off a near triple-double performance, is expected to lead the charge offensively, while the team's collective defensive effort will aim to replicate their recent success in disrupting the Warriors' ball movement and forcing tough shots.

Despite the Warriors' home-court advantage at Chase Center, where they boast a 6-4 record, the Timberwolves have proven they can compete and win on the road. The Warriors' recent struggles, going 3-7 in their last ten games, coupled with potential rust from returning players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, could play into Minnesota's hands. The Timberwolves' balanced attack, combining Edwards' scoring prowess with their top-tier defense, positions them well to exploit any weaknesses in the Warriors' game plan. As the Timberwolves continue their push up the Western Conference standings, a victory over Golden State would not only solidify their recent improvements but also serve as a statement win against a perennial contender.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are primed to snap their recent slump and secure a crucial victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves this Sunday at Chase Center. Despite their recent struggles, the Warriors' offensive firepower remains formidable, ranking in the 11th for points per game (114.1), 4th in assists (29.3), and 5th in three-pointers made (15.1). This high-octane offense, led by the ever-dangerous Stephen Curry, has the potential to overwhelm the Timberwolves' defense, which has shown vulnerability in transition. The Warriors' ability to push the pace and create open looks from beyond the arc will be key to their success, especially with sharpshooter Buddy Hield finding his rhythm and providing a much-needed scoring punch off the bench.

Defensively, the Warriors have shown flashes of their championship-caliber form, ranking in 7th for defensive rating (109.3) and leading the league in contested shots per game. The return of Gary Payton II has injected energy into their perimeter defense, while Draymond Green continues to anchor the team with his elite defensive IQ. This defensive prowess, combined with the Warriors' home-court advantage at Chase Center, where they boast a 6-4 record, sets the stage for a resurgent performance. With Jonathan Kuminga's recent improvement, including a standout 33-point game, the Warriors have an additional offensive weapon to complement their star power. As the team continues to gel and find its rhythm, this matchup against the Timberwolves presents the perfect opportunity for the Warriors to reassert their dominance and climb back up the Western Conference standings.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves-Warriors matchup on Sunday promises to be a closely contested affair. Minnesota enters on a five-game winning streak, showcasing improved defensive prowess that has limited opponents to just 85.5 points per game recently. However, the Warriors' home-court advantage at Chase Center, where they boast a 6-4 record, could be a significant factor. Stephen Curry's return to form could spark Golden State's offense. With the line set at Timberwolves +1 and Warriors -1, this game could go either way. The Timberwolves' recent momentum and defensive improvements give them a slight edge, but the Warriors' offensive firepower and home-court advantage make them a formidable opponent. Expect a tight finish with the Timberwolves just squeaking out the win in the end.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -1 (-110), Under 216.5 (-110)