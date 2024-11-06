The upcoming A24 ping-pong movie led by Timothée Chalamet and directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme, makes history for the studio with its budget.

Deadline reports that the movie cost $70 million to make. That budget is slightly lower than the previously estimated (and “exaggerated”) $90 million.

Still, the budget makes it A24's most expensive movie to make alongside The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson. Ironically, The Smashing Machine is directed by Josh Safdie's brother, Benny.

This may not be the end of A24's big-spending projects, either. Deadline notes that these two projects are an effort to scale up for the indie studio, and they have “even more ambitious projects coming in the near future.”

What is A24's ping-pong movie Marty Supreme with Timothée Chalamet?

Marty Supremer follows “a 1950s ping-pong star” and was written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein. It is loosely based on Marty Reisman's life, who is best known for his innovative ping-pong playing style. Deadline's report compares it to The Wolf of Wall Street and Catch Me If You Can.

Previously, Josh Safdie had directed The Pleasure of Being Robbed by himself. From 2009-19, they were a directing duo. In that span, they made acclaimed movies like Good Time and Uncut Gems, both for A24.

Now, the brothers are stepping into their own worlds. Benny will make The Smashing Machine, a biopic about MMA fighter Mark Kerr starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Marty Supreme stars Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Tyler the Creator. The ensemble also features Odessa A'Zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O'Leary, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, and Sandra Bernhard.

This is not the first biopic Chalamet has starred in. He previously played Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy and will play Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown.

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Early in his career, Chalamet had roles in episodes of Law & Order, Royal Pains, and Homeland. He made his big screen debut, appearing in Men, Women, & Children in 2014.

Shortly after, he starred in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar as a young Tom Cooper. Chalamet would follow that up with roles in Worst Friends, The Adderall Diaries, and Love the Coopers.

His breakthrough came in 2017, starring in Luca Guadagnino's Call Me by Your Name. He starred in the drama alongside Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg.

That same year, he starred in Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut, Lady Bird, with Saoirse Ronan. He would later reunite with both of them on Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women.

In the years since Chalamet has starred in The French Dispatch, Don't Look Up, Bones and All, and Wonka. He also leads Denis Villeneuve's Dune series as Paul Atreides.

The second part of Villeneuve's Dune adaptation was a big hit. It is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024, making over $700 million worldwide. A third movie, presumably an adaptation of Dune Messiah, is coming.

Coming up, Chalamet will star in Mangold's A Complete Unknown. The Bob Dylan biopic is based on Elijah Wald”s book Dylan Goes Electric!

Chalamet will star in it alongside Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Boyd Holbrook. It is the second major Dylan biopic after Todd Haynes' I'm Not There.