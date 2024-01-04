The Safdie brothers (Josh and Benny Safdie) have amicably decided to split.

An amicable split

In a new interview with Variety, Benny confirmed that him and his brother have split as a filmmaking duo. Rumors have been swirling that the two had a falling out, as Benny has been venturing further into acting and making a solo film with Dwayne Johnson.

“It's a natural progression of what we each want to explore,” Benny claimed. “I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life.”

The Safdies were meant to direct another film with Adam Sandler after Uncut Gems. This time, it'd be set in the world of sports memorabilia and also featured Megan Thee Stallion in the cast. However, Benny, who didn't co-write the script and wasn't heavily involved, claims the film is “on pause” and he isn't sure if/when he will direct with Josh again.

As a duo, the Safdie brothers directed five feature films. They first gained notoriety with their 2017 film, Good Time, which was a small-town crime film. Robert Pattinson starred with Benny in the film. Jennifer Jason Leigh also starred in the film.

In 2019, they directed Uncut Gems. The film revived Adam Sandler's dramatic acting career and followed a gambling addict in the Diamond District.

Benny Safdie has done several projects on his own. He has acted in films like Pieces of a Woman, Licorice Pizza, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. This year, Benny was featured in two prominent films, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Oppenheimer.