Get your paddles ready! Timothée Chalamet will be starring in Josh Safdie's new movie about ping-pong.

We reported last December that the star announced a secret project he couldn't discuss. However, he did reveal that it was about ping-pong. Well, this is that project. And it's called Marty Supreme.

About Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme

According to Variety, Chalamet will star and produce the new picture from A24. It's loosely based on the life of Marty Reisman, who started his career as a hustler in Manhattan and ultimately became a ping-pong champion who won 22 significant sports titles from 1946 to 2002. Beyond that, IndieWire states he made history as the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport. This was while competing in the United States National Hardbat Championship.

Known as the “wizard of table tennis,” his skills and comedy made him open for the Harlem Globetrotters with his routine.

Reisman passed away in 2012.

Safdie and Ronald Bronstein write Marty Supreme. They'll produce along with Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas. A24 is no stranger to Safdie, who distributed Uncut Gems and Good Time through the studio.

The brothers have split up creatively since Uncut Gems. Benny Safdie decided not to co-direct a sequel, which would have starred Adam Sandler. As of now, it's not being worked on.

As for Chalamet, he's a massive fan of the Safdie brothers' work. In an essay for Variety in 2019, he wrote, “The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness.”

Beyond being part of the new A24 film, Chalamet is busy.

He had a massive holiday hit with Wonka, which came out toward the end of 2023. Recently, he was in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. Plus, he just wrapped up filming on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan by James Mangold.

The star also worked with Martin Scorsese on a lighter project: a commercial for the fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

He told GQ about the experience: “We were in Queens at four in the morning, and he was bounding up the subway stairs.”

When asked about a moment or image that popped into his mind when he thought back on working with the legendary director, he had some thoughts. One was “just the first day of shooting, immediately realizing how much of Marty's talent lay in just being open to whatever was happening in the moment.”

“For instance, like this camera slamming into my chest by accident,” Chalamet said. “And that take being used in the spot now. And it's a lesson worth learning a thousand times, whether it's as an actor or as a director or as a creative in general, that, you know, mistakes are your best friend, even when you're Martin Scorsese.”

There is no release date on Marty Supreme as of now. But we'll keep you posted when the Timothée Chalamet film is developed and more information surfaces.