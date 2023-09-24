Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive lineman Denico Autry will be active during the team's Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to a Sunday tweet from PaulKuharsky.com Columnist Mike Herndon.

DeAndre Hopkins and Denico Autry officially active, as expected. https://t.co/PNLTBJSofd — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) September 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“DeAndre Hopkins and Denico Autry officially active, as expected,” Herndon wrote.

DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl receiver and three-time All-Pro selection, has played and started in two games for the Titans during the 2023 season so far. He led the Titans with 65 receiving yards and seven receptions during a 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals receiver signed a two-year, $26 million contract with Tennessee in July after spending three seasons with Arizona.

“I am very happy, very glad,” Hopkins said in July, via Around The NFL Writer Nick Shook. “This was a team that as soon as the offseason hit and I knew I was possibly going to be traded, this was a team that was on my list of places that I wanted to play because of the history Mike Vrabel and I have, the history Tim Kelly and I have.

“I wanted to be somewhere where I knew people had my best interests, not just on the field but off the field as well.”

Seven wide receivers, including DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, were listed on Tennessee's initial 53-man roster. Burks, a former first-round selection out of Arkansas in the 2022 NFL Draft, is currently in second place on the squad with 94 total receiving yards in 2023. The Titans have gained a total of 444 receiving yards this year, putting them at 19th place in the NFL ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL.com.

The Titans will kick off against the Browns at noon CDT on Sunday in Cleveland Browns Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.