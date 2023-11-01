Rumors abound that Daisy Ridley is returning to the Star Wars universe and lead the first film since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker will be called A New Beginning, Star Wars News Net reported.

The film, which may or may not be called A New Beginning, will be written by Steven Knight and directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Knight created the highly successful British period crime drama, Peaky Blinders. Obaid-Chinoy directed episodes of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

According to SWNN's sources, Lucasfilms hasn't decided on a title but is still focused on getting the story together. The Ridley-led film will focus on the events set 15 years after the last movie.

During the Star Wars Celebration in April, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Yahoo that the script would be ready by the end of May. However, that didn't happen due to the WGA strike starting on May 2.

Now that the writers have ratified a favorable deal, sources have said that the new script deadline is this Thanksgiving. That may give George Lucas the holidays to read and give notes on the script.

Ridley's return may signal the comeback of the other actors such as John Boyega. However, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill may end up just doing cameos.

Since the story will focus on Rey fully taking on the Skywalker mantle, she has a lot of work to do. If the title really is A New Beginning or a variation of it, we may see her re-establishing the Jedi Order or at the very least build a Jedi Academy.