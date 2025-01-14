Todd Bowles' wife is Taneka Bowles. Taneka is the founder and CEO of her own company, which makes it challenging for her to manage the hectic schedule of an NFL coach. However, the Bowles make it work, which makes their family even more special.

Bowles just finished his third season as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although the Bucs didn't have high expectations for this season, the coach got the most out of his players and put them at the top of the NFC South. Unfortunately, the Bucs lost to the Washington Commanders in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

Bowles played in the NFL for seven seasons, splitting time between the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers. He began his coaching career in 1997, which led him to his first head-coaching job with the New York Jets in 2015. The Jets fired Bowles in 2018, which led to him getting on the staff of the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers.

Bowles joined Bruce Arians' staff as a defensive coordinator and was a massive part of their Super Bowl LV victory. His defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to nine points in the big game. The Buccaneers promoted Bowles to head coach before the 2022 season.

Nevertheless, let's meet Taneka, the woman beside Bowles for that journey.

Who is Taneka Bowles?

Taneka was born in 1976 in San Francisco. She is the founder and CEO of a Tampa Bay Fashion Experience fashion company. The company hosts community events and runway shows, which feature models in the Tampa Bay area. Taneka is one of the city's premier drivers of the fashion industry.

That isn't the only fashion company that Taneka plays a part in. She also owns a fashion clothing brand called Beyond the Bleacherz. It designs customized activewear for sport-centric individuals.

Taneka also tries to get involved in charitable endeavors. She does her best to raise awareness for autism. Her goal is to remove the stigma related to mental health disorders. Taneka aims to stay as far out of the public spotlight as possible, making it difficult to know much about her life other than her businesses and relationship with Todd.

Todd and Taneka Bowles' relationship

Todd and Taneka exchanged vows in 2012, but their relationship goes back a bit farther than that. Taneka loves to express her support for her husband on social media, which shows the couple has love for each other. A quick glance at Taneka's Instagram profile will show many examples of her support for Todd.

“This pic speaks volumes! So proud of this MAN! This decades long journey has been riddled with rough terrain BUT have to spotlight the moments that make it all worth it.” And another says, ““Couldn’t be prouder of my guy! Ladies and Gentlemen— I give you the New Head Coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!!!!!!!!”

The couple wasted no time expressing their love for each other in a different way by gracing the world with a child. Their first child, Tyson, was born in 2011. The couple found out that Tyson had autism when he was two, which explains Taneka's emphasis on the cause.

Taneka also helped raise Todd's two sons from his previous marriage, Todd Jr. and Troy. Todd also has a stepdaughter from his previous marriage, Sydni.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Todd Bowles' wife Taneka Bowles.